A sports betting loophole is costing Kansas a lot of money

The structure of tax laws set for sports betting in Kansas lets casinos write off significant promotional expenses, including their "free" wagers.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Wichita Beacon reporter Marco Schaden to learn more about the laws that sports betting lobbyists help to pass, how much money the state is collecting and where that money is going.

