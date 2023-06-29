© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A sports betting loophole is costing Kansas a lot of money

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The month the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Kansans made $194 million in wagers. Yet the state only got $1,134 in revenue. That's because of how Kansas' new sports betting law is structured, which lets casinos write off significant promotional expenses.

The structure of tax laws set for sports betting in Kansas lets casinos write off significant promotional expenses, including their "free" wagers.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Wichita Beacon reporter Marco Schaden to learn more about the laws that sports betting lobbyists help to pass, how much money the state is collecting and where that money is going.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today sportssports gamblingcasinoKansas Legislaturetaxes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
