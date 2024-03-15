Kansas City Royals owner on the April stadium tax vote and ballpark debate

Kansas City Royals officials and community organizers are vying for residents' support before the upcoming vote in Jackson County to extend the 3/8th-cent stadium sales tax. Despite a lack of detail about the proposed Crossroads stadium, Royals owner John Sherman says a new ballpark — and the proposed development around it — will keep Kansas City a "major league city."

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Sherman about the agreements the team has in the works and addressed some residents' questions.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg.

