© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

It's Election Day in Missouri and Kansas!

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today is the primary for Missouri and Kansas, with a lot of critical races on the ballot. At polling places, election officials will be on hand to ensure everything goes smoothly for voters. We'll hear from two of them about what they do and why it's so important.

Poll workers from both sides of the aisle are prepping to ensure voters can cast their ballots today. But recently, political tensions have made some wary of the safety of polling locations. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jackson County election judges Kent Bradford and Teresa Corona about their experiences and concerns with safety at the polls.

Want to learn about the races on your ballot? Check out the KC Voter Guide for information about every candidate and ballot question.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Electionselection securityvotingvotersVoter turnoutJackson Countypolitics
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now