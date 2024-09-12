© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's 'secretive' new ID restrictions

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri quietly restricted its policy for transgender residents to change the gender markers on their state IDs. For some people, it was the last straw. Plus: How Children’s Mercy researchers are working to make genetic testing more accessible in rural Kansas.

Last month, the Missouri Department of Revenue quietly made it more difficult for residents to change the gender markers on their state ID. A new rule requires people to present either a court order or proof of “gender reassignment surgery.” As KBIA’s Anna Spidel reports, those new restrictions could create serious problems for transgender, nonbinary and intersex people in Missouri.

Genetic testing can offer answers for people with rare diseases, but there are still barriers to accessing it, especially in rural areas. Experts at Children’s Mercy Kansas City are working to remove those barriers. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service has this look at families taking part in the program.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today genetic testingGenetic Researchgenetic diseaseChildren's Mercy Hospitalrural healthKansas News ServiceMissouri Department of Revenuegenderphoto IDLGBTQ+civil rights
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
