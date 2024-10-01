Aggressive police training in Missouri and Kansas

Kansas and Missouri police departments have paid thousands of dollars for an aggressive and discredited officer training. Plus: How some universities are tackling the issue of food insecurity among their students.

A KCUR and Midwest Newsroom investigation discovered that almost 300 police officers in Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte Counties attended continuing education classes through a company called Street Cop Training that could have taught unconstitutional and harassing law enforcement tactics. KCUR’s Sam Zeff shares the results of his nine-month investigation.

College is back in session across the country, and some students are worried about more than just the cost of tuition. Research shows that college students are going hungry at a higher rate than the U.S. population as a whole. As Harvest Public Media’s Jess Savage reports, some college campuses are working on creative solutions.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.