© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Could Jackson County's urban core vote Republican this year?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 7, 2024 at 7:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Derron Black is running as a Republican for the first time for a Missouri Senate district in Kansas City's urban core. He says local Democratic leadership has failed to get his community what it needs, and that voters are ready to look elsewhere for help. Plus: What Missouri voters should know about the 2024 races for secretary of state and treasurer.

Black, a former Democrat, claims this is the year that voters in Jackson County could be convinced to vote red. Community leaders, his incumbent opponent and the area’s voting history say otherwise. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, he’s battling decades of distrust for the Republican Party.

In just over a month, Missouri voters will select five of the six statewide officeholders. That includes both the secretary of state and treasurer. St. Louis Public Radio editor Jonathan Ahl spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s statehouse and politics reporter Sarah Kellogg to break down those two races.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson CountyAfrican AmericansConservativesvotersElectionsMissouri elections 2024Missouri Secretary of StateTreasurer
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now