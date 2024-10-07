Could Jackson County's urban core vote Republican this year?

Derron Black is running as a Republican for the first time for a Missouri Senate district in Kansas City's urban core. He says local Democratic leadership has failed to get his community what it needs, and that voters are ready to look elsewhere for help. Plus: What Missouri voters should know about the 2024 races for secretary of state and treasurer.

Black, a former Democrat, claims this is the year that voters in Jackson County could be convinced to vote red. Community leaders, his incumbent opponent and the area’s voting history say otherwise. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, he’s battling decades of distrust for the Republican Party.

In just over a month, Missouri voters will select five of the six statewide officeholders. That includes both the secretary of state and treasurer. St. Louis Public Radio editor Jonathan Ahl spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s statehouse and politics reporter Sarah Kellogg to break down those two races.

