Kansas City Today

Here's who won Kansas and Missouri elections

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Brian EllisonByron J. Love
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:10 AM CST
Missouri residents have voted to legalize abortion, overturning one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation. They also voted to raise the minimum wage and send Josh Hawley back to the U.S. Senate. In Kansas, voters reelected Sharice Davids to the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, Kansas City and Johnson County voters made big decisions about their top law enforcement officials.

Nomin Ujiyediin breaks it all down with KCUR's Brian Ellison.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin and Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today ElectionsU.S. PresidencyKamala HarrisDonald TrumpMissouri governmentKansas governmentDemocratsRepublicans
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Nomin Ujiyediin
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
