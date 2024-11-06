Here's who won Kansas and Missouri elections

Missouri residents have voted to legalize abortion, overturning one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation. They also voted to raise the minimum wage and send Josh Hawley back to the U.S. Senate. In Kansas, voters reelected Sharice Davids to the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, Kansas City and Johnson County voters made big decisions about their top law enforcement officials.

Nomin Ujiyediin breaks it all down with KCUR's Brian Ellison.

