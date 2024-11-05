Here are the key 2024 election results from Kansas
Election Day is here! In Kansas, polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)
Key races we're watching
All of Kansas' U.S. House seats are on the ballot, with the balance of power in Congress at stake: 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District.
There are also elections for Kansas Board of Education seats (District 2 and District 4) and for the Kansas House and Senate. The Kansas Court of Appeals and district courts are also holding judge retention votes.
And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as district attorney, sheriff and local bond issues.
Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Kansas race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.
Kansas Election Results 2024
Find the latest election results and stories from Kansas below. Results will begin updating after polls close.
U.S. President
U.S. House
Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.
Other key races
The Kansas State Board of Education’s 2nd District covers parts of Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Incumbent Melanie Haas, a Democrat, is running for another four-year term.
The Kansas State Board of Education’s 4th District covers school districts in Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.
There are 14 judges on the Kansas Court of Appeals, the state's second highest court, who are appointed by the governor and face retention elections every four years.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, a Republican, is running for re-election to be the county’s top prosecutor. He faces Democrat Vanessa Riebli.
Democrat Mark Dupree is running for re-election as Wyandotte County District Attorney, which covers the cities of Kansas City, Kansas; Edwardsville; and Bonner Springs.
After defeating incumbent Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden in the primary, Republican Doug Bedford will face Democrat Byron K. Roberson in the 2024 general election.
For the second time this year, voters will decide the fate of a multimillion-dollar bond issue for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.
Your guides to the candidates and contests in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.