Election Day is here! In Kansas, polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Kansas Kansas voters: Check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Key races we're watching

All of Kansas' U.S. House seats are on the ballot, with the balance of power in Congress at stake: 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District.

There are also elections for Kansas Board of Education seats (District 2 and District 4) and for the Kansas House and Senate. The Kansas Court of Appeals and district courts are also holding judge retention votes.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as district attorney, sheriff and local bond issues.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Kansas race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.



Kansas Election Results 2024

Find the latest election results and stories from Kansas below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

U.S. President

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Other key races