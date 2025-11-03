Independence's 4-day school week goes up for a vote

© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Luke X. Martin
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Independence board of education first approved a four-day school week in December 2022 to help recruit and retain teachers amid a chronic shortage across the state. Whether the district can keep its shortened week, though, will be decided by voters on Tuesday.

A Missouri law passed last year requires certain school districts to ask voters to approve a four-day week. So, beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, Independence will need that approval to keep its shorter schedule. Just one other school district in the state has put the issue before voters, and Crystal City residents overwhelmingly supported it. KCUR's Jodi Fortino has more on the implications of the upcoming vote in Independence.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Luke X. Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Independence School District Independence Four-day school week Elections teacher shortage Missouri General Assembly
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I help you embrace what makes Kansas City fun and vibrant, whether it’s a championship sports franchise or a little-known wonder. I work with reporters to ensure KCUR stories on art, culture, and race fully reflect our diverse home so readers and listeners can take full advantage of what the metro has to offer. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
