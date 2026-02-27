© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"
Kansas City Today

Missouri Republicans stress about a 'tough' midterm environment

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
The Missouri Republican Party is mulling over how national headwinds could affect key state legislative races and ballot initiatives, such as an abortion ban and redistricting referendum. Plus: Missouri colleges and universities are racing to fulfill a new request for student data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Missouri Republican Party is riding an unprecedented wave of success into the 2026 election cycle. But the party’s leaders acknowledge that in this midterm election, with critical ballot initiatives, a negative national environment for Republicans may affect their chances. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum has this report from the recent Missouri GOP Lincoln Days in Springfield.

In August, the U.S. Department of Education issued a memo demanding that federally funded universities upload additional student enrollment data from the last six years, broken down by race, gender, standardized test scores, high school GPA and family income. But as KBIA's Kat Ramkumar reports, a rushed deadline and lack of staffing has led to problems.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
