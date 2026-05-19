Kansas City is losing a quarter of its daily bus routes

After the World Cup, Kansas Citians relying on public transportation will find it even harder to catch a ride to work. Inadequate regional funding is forcing the KCATA to slash routes in September.

During the World Cup, there will be a major expansion of Kansas City's public transportation services. But once that excitement ends, the KCATA plans to cut more than one-fourth of its weekday bus routes, some weekend routes, and change the hours on many others. Steve Kraske invited KCUR reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates to explain the changes and underlying problems.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.