AI surveillance on Kansas City buses

Kansas City’s transit authority could become among the first in the nation to use AI-powered cameras on city buses to help strengthen security and more quickly detect banned passengers. But critics worry about privacy and scaring away riders.

KCUR reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates spoke with Up To Date producer Zach Wilson about the KCATA's potential launch of the cameras, and why some local advocates and national experts are concerned.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.