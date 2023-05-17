© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Seeking A Scientist

Can we fix our failing electrical grid?

By Kate The Chemist,
Byron J. Love
Published May 17, 2023
In February 2021, Texas and wide swaths of North America were shut down by Winter Storm Uri, which caused massive blackouts and left millions of people without power for days. The winter storms exposed vulnerabilities in our country’s electrical grid, and underlined the pressing need for a more reliable energy system. Is a recent breakthrough in nuclear fusion a possible path forward?

Seeking A Scientist is a production of KCUR Studios, made possible with support from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and design help from PRX.

This episode was produced by Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Byron Love and Suzanne Hogan, edited by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg, with help from Genevieve Des Marteau.

Our original theme music is by The Coma Calling. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions.

