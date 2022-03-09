Cultural values create unfavorable opinion of Democratic Party by rural Americans

A new report states 65 percent of rural Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

Eli Yokley, a senior reporter for Morning Consult who conducted the study, shared that rural Americans found common ground with Democrats when it came to rural broadband, increasing taxes on large corporations and climate change. But issues regarding border security, policing and Christian values where high priorities for rural voters.

"There is a trust gap with the way Democrats are talking about some of these issues that is alienating a number of folks in these communities," Yokley said.

