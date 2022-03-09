© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Cultural values create unfavorable opinion of Democratic Party by rural Americans

Published March 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST
Mexico-America border wall. greg-bulla-6RD0mcpY8f8-unsplash.jpg
Greg Bulla
/
Unsplash
Rural Americans consider border security and immigration as priorities when aligning with a political party, a policy some rural voters say Democrats are weak on.

Cultural values have been weaponized by Democrats and Republicans. In rural America, less than 25% of voters say Democrats care about their community.

A new report states 65 percent of rural Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

Eli Yokley, a senior reporter for Morning Consult who conducted the study, shared that rural Americans found common ground with Democrats when it came to rural broadband, increasing taxes on large corporations and climate change. But issues regarding border security, policing and Christian values where high priorities for rural voters.

"There is a trust gap with the way Democrats are talking about some of these issues that is alienating a number of folks in these communities," Yokley said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
