© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

The popular household appliance that comes with a health risk

Published March 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
mykola-makhlai-gRQ2hAP7e_A-unsplash.jpg
Mykola Makhlai
/
Unsplash
Gas stoves aren't the biggest contributor to climate change, but they are part of the problem according to climate change reporter Rebecca Leber.

Gas stoves are popular with professional and home cooks, but experts warn that unlike other gas appliances, these stoves pose a risk to your health and the environment.

Gas stoves are in 35% of homes in the U.S., putting users at risk from nitrogen and carbon monoxide gases and increasing the risk of health complications such as asthma, respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Unlike outdoor pollution, there's little oversight for indoor pollution, according to Rebecca Leber, a climate change reporter for Vox. Because of the popularity of gas stoves, the gas industry keeps consumers in the dark by using social media and other advertisement messages to promote the cooking appliance, Leber said.

"One of the most worrisome ways I think that this has come through, is the rise of preemption bills," Leber said. "These are passed in already 20 states, mostly red states, where it blocked cities from ever taking a look at their building codes to see how to clean up the gas stove pollution and gas appliances more broadly."

Tags

Up To Date Podcastgreen energyClimate ChangeHealthpollutioncookingnatural gas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content