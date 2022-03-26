© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Facebook unwilling to pay the cost to curb spread of misinformation

Published March 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
timothy-hales-bennett-OwvRB-M3GwE-unsplash.jpg
Timothy Hales Bennett
/
Unsplash
In its 2021 3Q Community Standards Enforcement Report, Facebook said it cut the prevalence of hate speech on its platform in half over the past year.

The spread of misinformation and disinformation on Facebook has some saying the social network has a negative impact on society.

In 2021 a former Facebook employee accused the social media network's algorithms of fueling the spread of misinformation.

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Facebook enacted measures to reduce the spread of misinformation. The whistleblower alleged the company of removing those measures after the election, allowing the rapid spread of misinformation leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Rebekah Tromble, a researcher at George Washington University, said, "Facebook has an official program for flagging mis-and-disinformation, it partners with fact checkers. But on the other hand, it doesn't do enough to ensure that those fact checks, algorithmically, get in front of the people who actually saw the disinformation in the first place."

Tromble explained that maintaining an algorithm that prevents misinformation would be costly to the social media giant.

She noted that if Facebook was serious about combatting misinformation it would "have to fundamentally change the underlying algorithm which ultimately motivates, incentivizes the sorts of disinformation that are fueled by fear and anger to run rampant on the platform."

Tags

Up To Date Podcastsocial mediaElectionsJanuary 6Facebook
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
