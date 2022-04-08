© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Environmental leaders from Kansas City region to gather for Climate Action Summit

Published April 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
A group of five young people hold a yellow fabric banner saying "climate justice now." In the background are more people holding signs as part of a march. Other signs have slogans such as "There is no Planet B" and "Green jobs and a livable future"
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Climate protesters on the Plaza in 2019

Attendees will include national and international guests sharing strategies from around the world to address climate change.

Over 100 local and state elected officials gather Saturday for the Kansas City Regional Climate Action Summit 2022 at Johnson County Community College. The goal of the summit, put on by Climate Action KC, is to work throughout the Kansas City region to decrease greenhouse gasses, improve climate resilience, invigorate the economy, promote public health and improve collective quality of life.

"By working as a region and finding ways to work together," said Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly, "we really can not only meet our goal for reducing emissions, but really improve Kansas City for the next generation."

The Kansas City Regional Climate Action Summit 2022 takes place Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, Kansas 66210. Admission is $50 or $25 for high school or college students.

