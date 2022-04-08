Environmental leaders from Kansas City region to gather for Climate Action Summit

Over 100 local and state elected officials gather Saturday for the Kansas City Regional Climate Action Summit 2022 at Johnson County Community College. The goal of the summit, put on by Climate Action KC, is to work throughout the Kansas City region to decrease greenhouse gasses, improve climate resilience, invigorate the economy, promote public health and improve collective quality of life.

"By working as a region and finding ways to work together," said Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly, "we really can not only meet our goal for reducing emissions, but really improve Kansas City for the next generation."



The Kansas City Regional Climate Action Summit 2022 takes place Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, Kansas 66210. Admission is $50 or $25 for high school or college students.