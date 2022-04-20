UMKC tops the $1 million salary mark for its new women's basketball coach

Dionnah Jackson-Durrett's résumé is impressive. The 2001 Missouri High School Player of the Year, All-American honorable mentions while playing for the University of Oklahoma and a first-round draft pick for the WNBA.

After five years playing pro ball, Jackson-Durrett moved to coach in the college ranks. In 12 years she was on the staff at several universities, including a stint at Southeast Missouri State University and two seasons with the University of Texas Longhorns. Coach is no stranger to the NCAA national tournament either, having coached in five consecutive Elite Eight rounds.

As for her goals for the UMKC program, Jackson-Durrett wants to build a "tradition of champions." To get there, she has assembled "a great staff" and now it's on to recruiting that the coach calls "the bloodline of any program."

