© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

UMKC tops the $1 million salary mark for its new women's basketball coach

Published April 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dionnah Jackson-Durrett speaking at a microphone.
Brandon Parigo
/
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Dionnah Jackson-Durrett addresses the media during a press conference introducing her as the women's basketball head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dionnah Jackson-Durrett signed a three-year deal worth at least $1.035 million.

Dionnah Jackson-Durrett's résumé is impressive. The 2001 Missouri High School Player of the Year, All-American honorable mentions while playing for the University of Oklahoma and a first-round draft pick for the WNBA.

After five years playing pro ball, Jackson-Durrett moved to coach in the college ranks. In 12 years she was on the staff at several universities, including a stint at Southeast Missouri State University and two seasons with the University of Texas Longhorns. Coach is no stranger to the NCAA national tournament either, having coached in five consecutive Elite Eight rounds.

As for her goals for the UMKC program, Jackson-Durrett wants to build a "tradition of champions." To get there, she has assembled "a great staff" and now it's on to recruiting that the coach calls "the bloodline of any program."

Tags

Up To Date PodcastUMKCsportsWomen's basketballcollege basketball
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content