Pride Haven provides shelter and services to houseless LGBTQ youth

Pride Haven, a service of the local nonprofit SAVE, Inc., helps clients as an overnight shelter while also offering case management, meals, housing/job assistance and much more.

It uses a "housing first" model, which operates under the belief that if you house somebody first, you can then address other things like mental health, substance abuse, relationship issues, and more.

"Historically, I think that people have thought, 'No, no. You need to address this drug use problem before you deserve to get housing.' And it doesn't really work," says Scout DeSimio, the program manager at Pride Haven. "It's really hard to maintain stability and to get the treatment that you need if you're not housed."

Natalie Shore stays at Pride Haven and uses the services the organization provides. She says she feels safe in that environment surrounded by other LGBTQ people, where the residents and workers feel like a community.

"We help each other a lot. It's very community based," she says. "If you help someone else, they'll help you."

