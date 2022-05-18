© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR FM is operating at lower power and KCUR HD1 & HD2 (Classical) are off air while Kansas City PBS performs repair work. Signals will be restored this afternoon.
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Pride Haven provides shelter and services to houseless LGBTQ youth

Published May 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
PRIDE Haven building pic 6.jpg
Pride Haven
Pride Haven's building in Midtown Kansas City serves as an overnight shelter for LGBTQ people aged 18 to 24 facing houselessness.

The local nonprofit Pride Haven works to provide shelter first so guests are free to focus on other aspects of their lives.

Pride Haven, a service of the local nonprofit SAVE, Inc., helps clients as an overnight shelter while also offering case management, meals, housing/job assistance and much more.

It uses a "housing first" model, which operates under the belief that if you house somebody first, you can then address other things like mental health, substance abuse, relationship issues, and more.

"Historically, I think that people have thought, 'No, no. You need to address this drug use problem before you deserve to get housing.' And it doesn't really work," says Scout DeSimio, the program manager at Pride Haven. "It's really hard to maintain stability and to get the treatment that you need if you're not housed."

Natalie Shore stays at Pride Haven and uses the services the organization provides. She says she feels safe in that environment surrounded by other LGBTQ people, where the residents and workers feel like a community.

"We help each other a lot. It's very community based," she says. "If you help someone else, they'll help you."

  • Scout DeSimio, program manager at Pride Haven
  • Natalie Shore, uses Pride Haven's service

