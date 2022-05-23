What you need to know about Missouri's 2022 legislative session

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Sarah Kellogg says the Show-Me State is "kind of in a situation where there are three parties in the Missouri Senate."

So, how did that impact this year's legislative agenda — and what are some of the biggest takeaways from the General Assembly's 2022 session?

A week and a half after the end of the 2022 legislative session, Kellogg and fellow statehouse reporter Meg Cunningham joined Up To Date to break down the session.

Among the topics discussed were:

