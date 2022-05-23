© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
What you need to know about Missouri's 2022 legislative session

Published May 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
missouri_house.jpg
Samuel King
/
KCUR 89.3
Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he's disappointed that the legislature could not pass more issues on his agenda in 2022.

The 2021-2022 session of the Missouri General Assembly saw Republican infighting prevent consideration of priority bills.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Sarah Kellogg says the Show-Me State is "kind of in a situation where there are three parties in the Missouri Senate."

So, how did that impact this year's legislative agenda — and what are some of the biggest takeaways from the General Assembly's 2022 session?

A week and a half after the end of the 2022 legislative session, Kellogg and fellow statehouse reporter Meg Cunningham joined Up To Date to break down the session.

Among the topics discussed were:

  1. Failure to pass a "Parent's Bill of Rights" which would have given parents a greater ability to scrutinize what their children are learning in school.
  2. Infighting among Republicans in the Senate, where a clear split developed between the "conservative caucus" and more moderate Republicans.
  3. Kansas City-specific issues such as tax breaks that could lure World Cup matches to the city in 2026, along with the increase in KCPD funding from 20 percent of the city's general revenue to 25 percent.
  4. Details on the congressional redistricting battle.
  5. The legislature spent more than it ever had before in 2022, with major investments in education and infrastructure.
  6. Why recreational marijuana couldn't get through the legislature, and where that issue stands as a ballot initiative.

Missouri governmentMissouri GOPKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Conservativeslegislative session
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date's associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time.
