Up To Date

After Olathe murder, Johnson County prosecutor wants to try 14-year-olds as adults

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Carlos Moreno
KCUR
Black Bob Park on 151st Street in Olathe was the site of the killing.

Six juveniles are facing felony murder charges after a killing in Black Bob Park in Olathe. The Johnson County district attorney is seeking to try four of them — all 14-years old — as adults, an exceedingly uncommon occurrence in Kansas.

Six teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Smithville man at an Olathe park on May 14. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office is seeking to try four of them — all 14 years old — as adults. The other two teens are 13 and can’t be tried as adults under Kansas law.

KCUR's Dan Margolies joined host Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss just how rare it is for 14-year-olds to be tried as adults in Kansas.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
