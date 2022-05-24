After Olathe murder, Johnson County prosecutor wants to try 14-year-olds as adults

Six teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Smithville man at an Olathe park on May 14. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office is seeking to try four of them — all 14 years old — as adults. The other two teens are 13 and can’t be tried as adults under Kansas law.

KCUR's Dan Margolies joined host Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss just how rare it is for 14-year-olds to be tried as adults in Kansas.

