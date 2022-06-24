© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BREAKING: Missouri has banned almost all abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Read more.
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Is illegal dumping in Kansas City still an issue?

Published June 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
FilePhoto_SamZeff_IllegalDumping.png
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3

The illegal dumping of items in Kansas City has been an ongoing problem for years.

The illegal dumping of items in Kansas City has been an ongoing problem for years. Recently, officials conducted an audit to see how well the city's done with addressing the issue.

Back in the '90s, a city audit found most illegal dumping was of commercial waste. Now, most illegal dumping comes from people throwing out their garbage and personal items.

Alan Ashurst, the city's illegal dumping investigator, has anywhere from 17 to 25 cameras hooked up at dumping sites to catch people in the act.

"We cant stop people from dumping, a lot of people get mad at the city . . .but we do have a number of things coming up to help to at least try to keep things cleaner," Ashurst said.

The consequence of someone getting caught for illegal dumping for the first offense is an appearance in court and a fine up to $600.

"That's a lot of money for someone who could've bought a trash can for $2.50," Ashurst said.

Residents can call (816) 513-DUMP (3867) to report illegal dumping. The city says it can usually take care of the problem within 24-36 hours. If it's a larger issue, like the site off NE Oak Ridge, it'll take more time and trucks to haul the trash away.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastgarbageKansas City Missouri (KCMO)urban community
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Related Content