Is illegal dumping in Kansas City still an issue?

The illegal dumping of items in Kansas City has been an ongoing problem for years. Recently, officials conducted an audit to see how well the city's done with addressing the issue.

Back in the '90s, a city audit found most illegal dumping was of commercial waste. Now, most illegal dumping comes from people throwing out their garbage and personal items.

Alan Ashurst, the city's illegal dumping investigator, has anywhere from 17 to 25 cameras hooked up at dumping sites to catch people in the act.

"We cant stop people from dumping, a lot of people get mad at the city . . .but we do have a number of things coming up to help to at least try to keep things cleaner," Ashurst said.

The consequence of someone getting caught for illegal dumping for the first offense is an appearance in court and a fine up to $600.

"That's a lot of money for someone who could've bought a trash can for $2.50," Ashurst said.



Residents can call (816) 513-DUMP (3867) to report illegal dumping. The city says it can usually take care of the problem within 24-36 hours. If it's a larger issue, like the site off NE Oak Ridge, it'll take more time and trucks to haul the trash away.