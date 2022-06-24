Sen. Roy Blunt optimistic about new gun legislation and state abortion decisions
The Missouri senator discussed the bipartisan gun legislation that he helped pass and expressed support for state-based abortion decisions.
Sen. Roy Blunt commented on the new bipartisan gun legislation that 15 Republicans helped pass. Blunt joined Democrats on the 65 to 33 decision that will toughen the nation's gun laws and increase funding for mental health programs. Then, after the Supreme Court officially overruled Roe v. Wade, Blunt expressed support for state-by-state decisions on abortion laws.
- U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)