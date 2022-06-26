Dean of Berkeley Law: 'What will it mean for the Supreme Court's legitimacy to go against the weight of public opinion?'
Erwin Chemerinsky thinks decisions by the high court in recent years will have a detrimental effect on its validity in the short term.
Berkeley's Erwin Chemerinsky joined host Steve Kraske just moments after the court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade came down. He offered his thoughts on that and other decisions from the current session saying, "The reality is that Supreme Court decisions are always a product of the ideology of the justices."
- Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley Law, Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law