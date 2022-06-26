© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Dean of Berkeley Law: 'What will it mean for the Supreme Court's legitimacy to go against the weight of public opinion?'

Published June 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
US Supreme Court June 2022
Fred Schilling
/
supremecourt.gov
The appointment of three justices during the Trump presidency has seen the U.S. Supreme Court take a decidedly conservative turn.

Erwin Chemerinsky thinks decisions by the high court in recent years will have a detrimental effect on its validity in the short term.

Berkeley's Erwin Chemerinsky joined host Steve Kraske just moments after the court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade came down. He offered his thoughts on that and other decisions from the current session saying, "The reality is that Supreme Court decisions are always a product of the ideology of the justices."

Tags

Up To Date PodcastU.S. Supreme CourtLawRoe v. WadeabortiongunsConstitution
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content