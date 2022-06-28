How to be more environmentally friendly in your everyday life
Changing your lifestyle may seem like a daunting task. But there are myriad ways—both big and small—to live more sustainably.
While doing things like transitioning a home to solar energy or buying an electric car might not be feasible for everybody, there are things that anyone can do to be more environmentally friendly.
Jared Opsal and Melissa Vatterott of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment joined Up To Date to talk about sustainable options to consider.
- Jared Opsal, executive director for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment
- Melissa Vatterott, policy director for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment