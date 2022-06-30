© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri voters now have Democrat, Republican and independent choices for Senate

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. An effort is underway in Missouri to get Wood to run as an independent for U.S. Senate.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
John Wood was committee investigative staff counsel at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol until he quit to declare his candidacy to become the next U.S. Senator from Missouri.

As Republican hopefuls take on each other and Democratic candidates watch them battle, a former federal prosecutor enters the fray as an independent.

If Missourians thought there were enough contestants in the battle to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, now they have one more candidate to consider.

Political journalists look at how Republican Eric Greitens has managed to stay a frontrunner for his party's nomination, whether independent John Wood could play the role of spoiler to Greitens' hopes of winning the general election and how the race among the Democrats is shaping up.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
