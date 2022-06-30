Missouri voters now have Democrat, Republican and independent choices for Senate
As Republican hopefuls take on each other and Democratic candidates watch them battle, a former federal prosecutor enters the fray as an independent.
If Missourians thought there were enough contestants in the battle to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, now they have one more candidate to consider.
Political journalists look at how Republican Eric Greitens has managed to stay a frontrunner for his party's nomination, whether independent John Wood could play the role of spoiler to Greitens' hopes of winning the general election and how the race among the Democrats is shaping up.
- Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief, Missouri Independent
- Jason Rosenbaum, political correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio