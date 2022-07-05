Troost business owner pushes to rename the street "Truth"

Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost Avenue, created a petition to change the street's title after hearing the history of the namesake. The avenue is named after Benoist Troost, a slaveowner who moved to Kansas City in the 1800s. His petition "TRUTH over Troost" has garnered almost 500 signatures. Goode explains that a name change will more accurately reflect the growing community on the famed street, rather than a history of slavery, redlining and racism.

