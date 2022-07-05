© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Troost business owner pushes to rename the street "Truth"

Published July 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kcur_troost_ave_final.jpg
Neil Nakahodo
/
KCUR

As small businesses and nonprofits increasingly occupy Troost Avenue in Kansas City, one entrepreneur is petitioning to change the street's name.

Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost Avenue, created a petition to change the street's title after hearing the history of the namesake. The avenue is named after Benoist Troost, a slaveowner who moved to Kansas City in the 1800s. His petition "TRUTH over Troost" has garnered almost 500 signatures. Goode explains that a name change will more accurately reflect the growing community on the famed street, rather than a history of slavery, redlining and racism.

  • Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery

Tags

Up To Date Troost AvenueKansas City HistoryKansas City Small BusinessRuby Jean's
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content