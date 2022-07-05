Troost business owner pushes to rename the street "Truth"
As small businesses and nonprofits increasingly occupy Troost Avenue in Kansas City, one entrepreneur is petitioning to change the street's name.
Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost Avenue, created a petition to change the street's title after hearing the history of the namesake. The avenue is named after Benoist Troost, a slaveowner who moved to Kansas City in the 1800s. His petition "TRUTH over Troost" has garnered almost 500 signatures. Goode explains that a name change will more accurately reflect the growing community on the famed street, rather than a history of slavery, redlining and racism.
- Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery