'Invisible Storm': Jason Kander talks PTSD and politics in new book

Jason Kander left his burgeoning political career behind in 2018, citing struggles with depression and PTSD. In his new memoir, he recounts his mental health journey. Still invested in the political arena, Kander also analyzes recent events, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, recent violent campaign ads and his considerations for the Missouri Senate race.



Jason Kander will be in conversation with Steve Kraske, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112 for a discussion of his memoir "Invisible Storm: A Soldier's Memoir of Politics and PTSD." Registration is required.