Up To Date

'Invisible Storm': Jason Kander talks PTSD and politics in new book

Published July 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
Jason Kander retired from politics in 2018, citing PTSD and depression.

The former Missouri politician and veteran candidly reflects on his struggles with PTSD in a new memoir.

Jason Kander left his burgeoning political career behind in 2018, citing struggles with depression and PTSD. In his new memoir, he recounts his mental health journey. Still invested in the political arena, Kander also analyzes recent events, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, recent violent campaign ads and his considerations for the Missouri Senate race.

  • Jason Kander, former Missouri politician

Jason Kander will be in conversation with Steve Kraske, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112 for a discussion of his memoir "Invisible Storm: A Soldier's Memoir of Politics and PTSD." Registration is required.

Up To Date MissouriJason Kanderpoliticsmental healthPTSDmemoir
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
