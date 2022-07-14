TEDxKC 2022 brings happiness to the Kauffman Center stage

Besides being a Harvard professor, Arthur Brooks is also the host of the podcast "How to Build a Happy Life with Arthur Brooks."

Brooks holds a doctorate in policy analysis and believes happiness must be included in public policy. He says happiness data for the United States shows a "general decline since the 1980s" and believes that government "can eliminate many of the sources of unhappiness."



Arthur C. Brooks is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School

Arthur Brooks will be a featured speaker at TEDxKC's "Emerge: Breaking through. Branching out." at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. TEDxKC will be held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets can be purchased through the TEDxKC website.

