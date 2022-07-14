© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

TEDxKC 2022 brings happiness to the Kauffman Center stage

Published July 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Arthur C. Brooks
arthurbrooks.com
Happiness expert Arthur C. Brooks will take the stage at TEDxKC on August 12.

After two years of virtual events, the lineup for TEDxKC in August includes Harvard's Arthur C. Brooks, who will speak on the art and science of happiness.

Besides being a Harvard professor, Arthur Brooks is also the host of the podcast "How to Build a Happy Life with Arthur Brooks."

Brooks holds a doctorate in policy analysis and believes happiness must be included in public policy. He says happiness data for the United States shows a "general decline since the 1980s" and believes that government "can eliminate many of the sources of unhappiness."

  • Arthur C. Brooks is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School

Arthur Brooks will be a featured speaker at TEDxKC's "Emerge: Breaking through. Branching out." at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. TEDxKC will be held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets can be purchased through the TEDxKC website.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastTEDxKCtechnologyengineeringdesignArts & CultureKauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content