Diners and Drive-Ins: Nelson-Atkins exhibit showcases photographs of U.S. road signs
Photographer Jim Dow partners with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to showcase roadside signs from across the country, captured over 10 years.
From 1967 to 1977, photographer Jim Dow traveled across the United States, capturing the signs he found along highways. These signs advertised diners, gas stations, burger joints and more. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is highlighting his early work in an exhibition, which runs until Oct. 9. Dow joins Steve Kraske to discuss his fascination with signs and stories from his adventures throughout the country.
- Jim Dow, photographer