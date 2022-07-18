© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Diners and Drive-Ins: Nelson-Atkins exhibit showcases photographs of U.S. road signs

Published July 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
Photographer Jim Dow partners with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to showcase roadside signs from across the country, captured over 10 years.

From 1967 to 1977, photographer Jim Dow traveled across the United States, capturing the signs he found along highways. These signs advertised diners, gas stations, burger joints and more. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is highlighting his early work in an exhibition, which runs until Oct. 9. Dow joins Steve Kraske to discuss his fascination with signs and stories from his adventures throughout the country.

  • Jim Dow, photographer

Up To Date The Nelson-Atkins Museum of ArtArts & Culturephotography
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
