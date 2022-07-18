© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

Kansas City's nonprofit dog grooming school is hoping for $8.5-million expansion

Published July 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
Natasha Kirsch
thegroomingproject.org
Shautina, a former student at The Grooming Project, performs a full groom on a small dog.

Since opening its doors on Troost in 2016, The Grooming Project has served over 600 people stuck in cycles of poverty.

The Grooming Project, founded by Natasha Kirsch, uses training in the high-demand trade of pet grooming—as well as comprehensive support services—to help parents escape poverty.

Many people entering the program have high school diplomas—or no diploma at all.

After graduating, groomers can make between $35,000 and $70,000 a year, and carry no student debt.

Amanda McIntyre is an alumna of The Grooming Project. Now, she's opened her own salon, "Classy Canines," in Independence, Missouri.

Amanda faced challenges early on, including a battle with addiction. She credits much of her success to the program.

"I thank Natasha every day that she brought this to Kansas City, because without her I'd still be lost. And without the program, I'd probably be dead," McIntyre said.

Now, after six years of operation, the Grooming Project has outgrown its facilities.

Kirsch, the project's executive director, has launched an $8.5-million fundraising campaign for a new space, located at 58th and Troost. The fundraiser, named "Expand Prosperity," will help renovate a dilapidated building near the current school.

The new location will provide staff with space and privacy. Additionally, the expansion will more than double the number of families served each year; triple the number of dogs groomed daily, vastly reducing appointment wait times; and allow for doggie day care services.

  • Natasha Kirsch, founder and executive director of The Grooming Project
  • Amanda McIntyre, graduate and owner of Classy Canines
  • Jen Smith, graduate of The Grooming Project

Questions or need help making a donation? Call 816.214.5376 Ext. 123

Up To Date Podcastpetsjobsdogspoverty
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
