Dogs and cats can't handle the heat like their humans can

Published July 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT
A woman walks two dogs on a curvy sidewalk next to the shade of a large tree.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
When temperatures rise, hard surfaces like concrete and asphalt can get hot enough to damage your pet's paws.

Dogs and cats can't cool themselves as efficiently as people, making them more susceptible to heatstroke.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast for the region, knowing how to prevent, recognize and treat heatstroke in your pet could save their life.

Elizabeth Easley of the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center said, even if your cat or dog is used to being outside, this is the time of year when it's a good idea to bring them inside where air conditioning is available.

Signs of heat distress in cats and dogs are being warm to the touch, dark red gums, disorientation, trouble standing or walking, and collapsing or, in advanced cases, experiencing seizures.

Easley also said irregular breathing is a symptom of heat distress. Cats, she said, shouldn't breathe with their mouths. Dog owners should watch out for heavy panting that doesn't slow down once the dog is calm.

Emergency first aid includes getting the animal into a cool environment and wetting their fur with room temperature or cool water. Avoid very cold water and ice, as those could chill your pet and cause its body to produce more heat. Finally, get the animal to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Up To Date PodcastpetsdogsCatsVeterinariansHealthsummer heatheatstrokeUniversity of Missouri
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
