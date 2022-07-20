Kansas groups motivate young people to wield voting power

Mass shootings, climate change issues and restrictions on abortion dominate the news. These headlines might cause young voters in Kansas to feel small and disenchanted with the political system. Education, language, transportation and legal barriers further prevent young people from participating in politics.

Kansas group Loud Light is dedicated to increasing civic engagement among youth by motivating people and eliminating hurdles. Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light, encourages young people to register and show up to the polls, citing the youth vote's impact on local and state politics.

The New Frontiers Project works under Loud Light and specifically with youth in Southwest Kansas. Lead Coordinator Alejandro Rangel-Lopez communicates with large Hispanic and Latino communities in the area, reducing language and voter education barriers.

Ahead of the election on August 2, both groups said they expect young people to turn out for the decision on abortions. However, they will continue to canvas, educate and support young voters to ensure their participation becomes a habit and remains steady in upcoming elections.