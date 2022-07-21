© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
TEDxKC speaker will offer model to revitalize 'low-status' communities without displacement

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Majora Carter
Courtesy of Majora Carter Group
Majora Carter believes that for a community to create and retain wealth it must also retain its talent.

People can live in better neighborhoods without moving. Majora Carter has proven it in the South Bronx, where she was born, raised and still resides.

Gentrification is a problem for some Kansas City residents. Areas of the city have improved to a level that makes it difficult for people to remain in their businesses or homes.

Urban revitalization strategist Majora Carter believes this doesn't have to be the case. Borrowing an approach used by successful companies, she advocates for stopping brain drain, the exodus of talent from a community.

Carter may be her own best argument for this idea. A South Bronx native, she has created a consulting business there based on revitalizing urban areas. The business's multiple projects create and transform spaces to keep current residents in place and attract others to the neighborhood.

"Essentially, you recruit talent and you keep them close," Carter said. When communities do this, she pointed out, "we can literally rebuild them up from the inside out in ways that are actually supportive of your future growth and development."

