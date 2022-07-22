The James Webb Space Telescope could revolutionize how we understand the universe
The crystal clear images of galaxies far, far away being produced by the James Webb Telescope are stunning. But the groundbreaking information being gathered by scientists as a result of those images is the telescope's greatest benefit.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by both the president and media director of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City. They talked about the telescope and the valuable scientific information it is providing astronomers.
- Terry Conner, president of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City
- Elizabeth Brown, media director of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City