Up To Date

The James Webb Space Telescope could revolutionize how we understand the universe

Published July 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
An enormous mosaic of Stephan's Quintet from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
The crystal clear images of galaxies far, far away being produced by the James Webb Telescope are stunning. But the groundbreaking information being gathered by scientists as a result of those images is the telescope's greatest benefit.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by both the president and media director of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City. They talked about the telescope and the valuable scientific information it is providing astronomers.

Up To Date PodcastNASAspaceastronomyscience
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
