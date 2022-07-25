TEDxKC: Changing the misrepresentation of America's Indigenous peoples

From a young age, Lyla June has "thirsted for healing." She uses prayer, hip-hop, poetry, acoustic music and speech to find healing within herself, and between Native Americans and those of European descent.

She spoke about the miscommunication that has presented Indigenous nations as not having a culture. She also discussed her work to preserve, teach and maintain the skills, arts and traditions of her own Diné culture.



Lyla June, Diné (Navajo) poet, singer-songwriter, hip-hop artist, human ecologist, public speaker and community organizer