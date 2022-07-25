TEDxKC: Changing the misrepresentation of America's Indigenous peoples
Poet, musician, scholar and community organizer Lyla June focuses on a revitalization of the Diné nation and intercultural healing.
From a young age, Lyla June has "thirsted for healing." She uses prayer, hip-hop, poetry, acoustic music and speech to find healing within herself, and between Native Americans and those of European descent.
She spoke about the miscommunication that has presented Indigenous nations as not having a culture. She also discussed her work to preserve, teach and maintain the skills, arts and traditions of her own Diné culture.
- Lyla June, Diné (Navajo) poet, singer-songwriter, hip-hop artist, human ecologist, public speaker and community organizer
Lyla June will be one of the presenters at TEDxKC 2022 “EMERGE: Breaking through. Branching out.” at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre, 1601 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. For ticket information go to tickets.kauffmancenter.org/.