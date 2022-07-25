© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

TEDxKC: Changing the misrepresentation of America's Indigenous peoples

Published July 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT
Lyla June
Dream Warriors Management
Lyla June will be on the TEDxKC stage on Aug. 12 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Poet, musician, scholar and community organizer Lyla June focuses on a revitalization of the Diné nation and intercultural healing.

From a young age, Lyla June has "thirsted for healing." She uses prayer, hip-hop, poetry, acoustic music and speech to find healing within herself, and between Native Americans and those of European descent.

She spoke about the miscommunication that has presented Indigenous nations as not having a culture. She also discussed her work to preserve, teach and maintain the skills, arts and traditions of her own Diné culture.

  • Lyla June, Diné (Navajo) poet, singer-songwriter, hip-hop artist, human ecologist, public speaker and community organizer

Lyla June will be one of the presenters at TEDxKC 2022 “EMERGE: Breaking through. Branching out.” at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre, 1601 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. For ticket information go to tickets.kauffmancenter.org/.

Up To Date PodcastTEDxKCArts & CultureNative Americanship-hop/rapMusicpoetrycultureKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
