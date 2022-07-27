OB-GYNs unclear on permissible care under vague abortion laws
Since Missouri's trigger law was enacted, some medical experts are relying on law experts to legally navigate options for patients experiencing a complication during pregnancy.
Missouri's trigger law banned abortions except in cases of a medical emergency. But the vague statute leaves in a gray area complications that don't immediately pose a threat to the mother or fetus.
One Kansas City-area OB-GYN and the president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains shared their concerns for patients and providers as new abortion laws leave some confused and fearful of legal recourse.
- Dr. Angela Martin, OB-GYN of maternal and fetal medicine
- Emily Wales, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains