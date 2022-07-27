© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
OB-GYNs unclear on permissible care under vague abortion laws

Published July 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Ted Jackson/AP
/
FR 171790AP
An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Louisiana, on July 6.

Since Missouri's trigger law was enacted, some medical experts are relying on law experts to legally navigate options for patients experiencing a complication during pregnancy.

Missouri's trigger law banned abortions except in cases of a medical emergency. But the vague statute leaves in a gray area complications that don't immediately pose a threat to the mother or fetus.

One Kansas City-area OB-GYN and the president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains shared their concerns for patients and providers as new abortion laws leave some confused and fearful of legal recourse.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
