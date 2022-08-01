© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Tens of millions in funding for Kansas City community projects included in passed U.S. House bill

Published August 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
030321_cm_EmanuelCleaver
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., asks a question during a committee meeting in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri's 5th district has secured over $38 million in federal funding for various community projects in the Kansas City area.

The funding, approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, includes millions toward projects in the 18th & Vine district, no-emission buses, and improvements to Blue Ridge Boulevard, among other developments.

KCUR's Up To Date brought Rep. Cleaver onto the program to break down the funding and its impact on the region.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
