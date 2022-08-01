Tens of millions in funding for Kansas City community projects included in passed U.S. House bill
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri's 5th district has secured over $38 million in federal funding for various community projects in the Kansas City area.
The funding, approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, includes millions toward projects in the 18th & Vine district, no-emission buses, and improvements to Blue Ridge Boulevard, among other developments.
KCUR's Up To Date brought Rep. Cleaver onto the program to break down the funding and its impact on the region.
- Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO-5)