Up To Date

Achievement center in Kansas City improves life for those with multiple sclerosis

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
Head-on medium photo of a female physical therapist standing next to male patient in a wheelchair instructing him on the use of the pulley weights on the wall behind them.
Elissa Monroe
/
Courtesy of University of Kansas Medical Center
The MS Achievement Center is located at KU Medical Center.

The MS Achievement Center, located at the University of Kansas Medical Center, provides weekly therapies and socialization for those with the neurological disease.

Founded in 1995 to offer therapeutic services to those with progressive multiple sclerosis, the MS Achievement Center moved to expanded space at the KU Medical Center campus in 2016.

The center offers members five hours of comprehensive therapy and programs once a week. By providing regular physical, occupational and cognitive therapies, participants experiencing limits on their daily activities are provided with ways to maximize independence.

  • Dr. Sharon Lynch, medical director of the MS Achievement Center

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
