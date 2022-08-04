Achievement center in Kansas City improves life for those with multiple sclerosis
The MS Achievement Center, located at the University of Kansas Medical Center, provides weekly therapies and socialization for those with the neurological disease.
Founded in 1995 to offer therapeutic services to those with progressive multiple sclerosis, the MS Achievement Center moved to expanded space at the KU Medical Center campus in 2016.
The center offers members five hours of comprehensive therapy and programs once a week. By providing regular physical, occupational and cognitive therapies, participants experiencing limits on their daily activities are provided with ways to maximize independence.
- Dr. Sharon Lynch, medical director of the MS Achievement Center