Pharmacy of Grace provides affordable prescriptions to the uninsured and underinsured

Pharmacy of Grace is Wyandotte County's only local standalone pharmacy dedicated to those struggling to afford medications.

The nonprofit's goal is to not only make medications available to people that need them, but also to provide education. Patient counseling provided by the team at Pharmacy of Grace will explain how to take each prescription drug, why it's so important for the patient to take it and what happens if they miss a dose.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by two leaders at Pharmacy of Grace to learn more about their work.

