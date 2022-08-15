© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Pharmacy of Grace provides affordable prescriptions to the uninsured and underinsured

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Pharmacy of Grace sign.jpg
Pharmacy of Grace

The price of prescription drugs can prove to be a major medical hurdle for people who are uninsured or underinsured. Pharmacy of Grace is trying to bridge that gap.

Pharmacy of Grace is Wyandotte County's only local standalone pharmacy dedicated to those struggling to afford medications.

The nonprofit's goal is to not only make medications available to people that need them, but also to provide education. Patient counseling provided by the team at Pharmacy of Grace will explain how to take each prescription drug, why it's so important for the patient to take it and what happens if they miss a dose.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by two leaders at Pharmacy of Grace to learn more about their work.

  • John Yost, founder of Pharmacy of Grace
  • Liz Sutherlin, board treasurer of Pharmacy of Grace

