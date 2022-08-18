Evangelicals are often labeled right-wing, but is that always the case?

Most conservatives identify as Christian, with evangelical Christians comprising the largest religious subgroup. However, some evangelicals align with liberal viewpoints on current issues.

The Rev. Alix Pridgen, a pastor at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and Cheryl Bender, a member of the church's congregation, joined Steve Kraske to talk religion and politics. They expressed support for causes like LGBTQ+ rights and environmental protection.

Their church still maintains a wide spectrum of political beliefs, and Pridgen does not tell her congregation how to feel about hot-button issues. Instead, she and Bender focus on civil discourse about social and political issues.

"Staying engaged is the only way we are going to work through our differences," Bender said. "We don't always agree and we just agree to disagree sometimes."