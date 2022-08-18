© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Evangelicals are often labeled right-wing, but is that always the case?

Published August 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
church.jpg
Reverend Alix Pridgen
/
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection is located in Prairie Village.

Two evangelical Christians of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection explain how their political viewpoints stray from most evangelicals and conservatives.

Most conservatives identify as Christian, with evangelical Christians comprising the largest religious subgroup. However, some evangelicals align with liberal viewpoints on current issues.

The Rev. Alix Pridgen, a pastor at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and Cheryl Bender, a member of the church's congregation, joined Steve Kraske to talk religion and politics. They expressed support for causes like LGBTQ+ rights and environmental protection.

Their church still maintains a wide spectrum of political beliefs, and Pridgen does not tell her congregation how to feel about hot-button issues. Instead, she and Bender focus on civil discourse about social and political issues.

"Staying engaged is the only way we are going to work through our differences," Bender said. "We don't always agree and we just agree to disagree sometimes."

  • Reverend Alix Pridgen, pastor at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
  • Cheryl Bender, congregant of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and VP of the church’s council

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
