City's housing policy changes didn't use 'right methodology,' council member says

The Kansas City Council approved an ordinance relaxing requirements for affordable housing. Four council members opposed the measure, including Andrea Bough, of the 6th District-at-Large, and Heather Hall, of the 1st District.

Bough said the ordinance doesn't address extreme affordability, and is not reflective of Kansas City.

The decision was too fast, Hall said, and there weren't discussions about making the policy equitable for developers and tenants.

"We didn't do it with the right methodology," Hall said. "And so we can't just say $1,200 is fair. And we also can't say, developers, you have to do this or this to build in Kansas City."

