© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

City's housing policy changes didn't use 'right methodology,' council member says

Published August 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
081822_CC_KCTenantsCouncil
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
KC Tenants members pack City Council chambers on Aug. 18 to oppose an ordinance that would loosen affordable housing requirements for developers.

After the City Council passed an ordinance relaxing requirements for affordable housing, two members who opposed the policy share why they voted against the ordinance and how they'd like to see the policy better address tenants' and builders' concerns.

The Kansas City Council approved an ordinance relaxing requirements for affordable housing. Four council members opposed the measure, including Andrea Bough, of the 6th District-at-Large, and Heather Hall, of the 1st District.

Bough said the ordinance doesn't address extreme affordability, and is not reflective of Kansas City.

The decision was too fast, Hall said, and there weren't discussions about making the policy equitable for developers and tenants.

"We didn't do it with the right methodology," Hall said. "And so we can't just say $1,200 is fair. And we also can't say, developers, you have to do this or this to build in Kansas City."

Tags

Up To Date PodcastkcmoKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City CouncilHousingaffordable housing
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content