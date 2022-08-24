Former Chiefs Coach Dick Vermeil discusses his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil on Aug. 6.

Vermeil joined Up To Date to talk about his career. He reflected on his family, friends and players who supported him throughout his journey—including former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who passed away early Wednesday morning. Vermeil said of his biggest supporters is his wife Carol Vermeil, an avid Kansas City fan with a passion for connecting with players and the community.

