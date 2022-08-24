© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Former Chiefs Coach Dick Vermeil discusses his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Published August 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Hall of Fame Vermeil Football
Clem Murray
/
AP
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6.

Coach Dick Vermeil talks about his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, his time in Kansas City and his caring approach to coaching.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil on Aug. 6.

Vermeil joined Up To Date to talk about his career. He reflected on his family, friends and players who supported him throughout his journey—including former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who passed away early Wednesday morning. Vermeil said of his biggest supporters is his wife Carol Vermeil, an avid Kansas City fan with a passion for connecting with players and the community.

  • Dick Vermeil, former head coach, Kansas City Chiefs

Up To Date footballNFLKansas City Chiefs
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
