Up To Date

A Kansas City community has found a way to offer affordable housing to those who need it

Published August 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT
A blue house with stone columns and a black deck
The Marlborough Community Land Trust owns the land and sells the homes on it below market rate to ensure they're affordable for generations.

The Marlborough Community Land Trust is building wealth for low-income individuals by rehabbing homes and selling them below market price.

Historical redlining and the 2008 housing market crash destabilized housing in this neighborhood in southeast Kansas City. Started in 2019, the Marlborough Community Land Trust set out to acquire houses and lots to rehab or build new at costs that allow the homes to be sold to buyers who cannot purchase a house by conventional means.

