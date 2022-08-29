A Kansas City community has found a way to offer affordable housing to those who need it

Historical redlining and the 2008 housing market crash destabilized housing in this neighborhood in southeast Kansas City. Started in 2019, the Marlborough Community Land Trust set out to acquire houses and lots to rehab or build new at costs that allow the homes to be sold to buyers who cannot purchase a house by conventional means.



Savannah Hawley , reporter, KCUR

, reporter, KCUR Meghan Freeman, director of community development and operations, Marlborough Community Land Trust