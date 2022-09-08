Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves once again endorses Laura Kelly in gubernatorial election

In what is expected to be a close race in Kansas between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, Kelly has earned the endorsement of a man who once held the job.

Bill Graves, a Republican, is backing Kelly for the second time — he also supported Kelly in her 2018 race against former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Graves cited Kelly's work operating with a Republican supermajority legislature, the stability of the state's revenues and her support for public education as reasons why she should remain in office.

"I think the governor has done a great job," Graves said. "Having been there and done that, I kind of know what to look for in the character and the performance of a governor and I just think Laura Kelly deserves to be reelected."

