Up To Date

Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves once again endorses Laura Kelly in gubernatorial election

Published September 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves, a Republican, announced on KCUR's Up To Date that he would endorse incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the 2022 Kansas gubernatorial race.

Bill Graves, the Republican governor of Kansas from 1995 to 2003, is not backing the Republican candidate — Attorney General Derek Schmidt — in this year's governor's race.

In what is expected to be a close race in Kansas between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, Kelly has earned the endorsement of a man who once held the job.

Bill Graves, a Republican, is backing Kelly for the second time — he also supported Kelly in her 2018 race against former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Graves cited Kelly's work operating with a Republican supermajority legislature, the stability of the state's revenues and her support for public education as reasons why she should remain in office.

"I think the governor has done a great job," Graves said. "Having been there and done that, I kind of know what to look for in the character and the performance of a governor and I just think Laura Kelly deserves to be reelected."

