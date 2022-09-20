As Emporia State fires some tenured faculty, what is the future of tenure in higher education?

Last week, Emporia State University fired 33 tenured faculty members after the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved the school's justification to suspend tenure.

Max McCoy, a journalism professor who was among those laid off, wrote an opinion piece for the Kansas Reflector opposing the suspension of tenure just before the school's announcement. He says the university gave him no specific reason for his firing, only phrases like "realignment of programs" and "financial need."

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by McCoy, along with economist Richard Vedder, to talk about recent events at Emporia State and the future of tenure in American academia.

