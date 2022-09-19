© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Students can now have food delivered via robot at Missouri State University

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Missouri State Starship Robots.jpg
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
A food delivery robot on the campus of Missouri State University with school mascot Boomer the Bear.

Missouri State University is the first university in the state to deploy a food-delivery service that uses robots.

At Missouri State University, students and faculty are now able to receive deliveries from several restaurants on campus via robot. More than two dozen other universities around the country have already brought the robots to their campuses.

Making an order is as simple as pressing a button on an app from the company that makes the robot, Starship Technologies. Then, orders are trackable in the app with an interactive map.

The robots cannot enter buildings or go up stairs, but they can otherwise traverse around the entire campus — including crossing the street.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with a representative from Starship Technologies to learn about how the technology works, how students are responding and whether these kinds of services will be available to the general public any time soon.

  • Annie Handrick, campus marketing manager at Starship Technologies
