Students can now have food delivered via robot at Missouri State University

At Missouri State University, students and faculty are now able to receive deliveries from several restaurants on campus via robot. More than two dozen other universities around the country have already brought the robots to their campuses.

Making an order is as simple as pressing a button on an app from the company that makes the robot, Starship Technologies. Then, orders are trackable in the app with an interactive map.

The robots cannot enter buildings or go up stairs, but they can otherwise traverse around the entire campus — including crossing the street.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with a representative from Starship Technologies to learn about how the technology works, how students are responding and whether these kinds of services will be available to the general public any time soon.

