The 1619 Project 'has completely taken over' Nikole Hannah-Jones' life in a good way
The famous New York Times series has seen its creator write a "1619" book then move to the current production of a six-part documentary on the project.
When The New York Times published "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones was launched into journalism stardom and won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her lead essay.
The work looks at the history of America starting not in the year 1776 but in 1619 when the first enslaved Africans were brought to the colonies.
On Up to Date, Hannah-Jones, now a Howard University professor, addressed criticism of work and spoke of the pain and embarrassment of being denied a tenured chair at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina.
- Nikole Hannah-Jones, inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting at Howard University and creator of The 1619 Project