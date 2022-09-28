The 1619 Project 'has completely taken over' Nikole Hannah-Jones' life in a good way

When The New York Times published "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones was launched into journalism stardom and won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her lead essay.

The work looks at the history of America starting not in the year 1776 but in 1619 when the first enslaved Africans were brought to the colonies.

On Up to Date, Hannah-Jones, now a Howard University professor, addressed criticism of work and spoke of the pain and embarrassment of being denied a tenured chair at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

