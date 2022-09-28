© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

The 1619 Project 'has completely taken over' Nikole Hannah-Jones' life in a good way

Published September 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Nikole Hannah-Smith Stairs
James Estrin
/
The New York Times with permission
In addition to her "1619" work, Nikole Hannah-Smith has created the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard University.

The famous New York Times series has seen its creator write a "1619" book then move to the current production of a six-part documentary on the project.

When The New York Times published "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones was launched into journalism stardom and won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her lead essay.

The work looks at the history of America starting not in the year 1776 but in 1619 when the first enslaved Africans were brought to the colonies.

On Up to Date, Hannah-Jones, now a Howard University professor, addressed criticism of work and spoke of the pain and embarrassment of being denied a tenured chair at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastBlack HistoryhistoryNew York TimesraceNorth CarolinaCritical Race Theory
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content