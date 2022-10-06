Fentanyl overdose deaths are taking the lives of children in Kansas City and nationally

Over the past decade, drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become an epidemic in Missouri. The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

This drug affects people of all genders, races and age groups in rural and urban Missouri communities.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three mothers who lost their children to fentanyl overdoses.

