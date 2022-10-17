Poetry details Kansas City author's highs and lows of bipolar disorder
From a flourishing career to a stay in a mental hospital, Christina Santiago's book of poetry recounts the manic and depressive episodes that resulted in her losing her job and inpatient treatment for bipolar disorder.
Just before she turned 25, Christina Santiago was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a way, the diagnosis brought Santiago some amount of relief because she was able to put a name to her sudden changes in behavior.
With candid journal entries and poetry, Santiago's memoir "You Can Go To Hell and Back" details episodes of mania and depression. She tells Up To Date about her experience and how she's moving forward since receiving treatment.
- Christina Santiago, author, You Can Go To Hell and Back