Poetry details Kansas City author's highs and lows of bipolar disorder

Published October 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
In her memoir, Christina Santiago describes periods of psychosis, seeing demons and feeling like God prior to being diagnosed with a mood disorder.

From a flourishing career to a stay in a mental hospital, Christina Santiago's book of poetry recounts the manic and depressive episodes that resulted in her losing her job and inpatient treatment for bipolar disorder.

Just before she turned 25, Christina Santiago was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a way, the diagnosis brought Santiago some amount of relief because she was able to put a name to her sudden changes in behavior.

With candid journal entries and poetry, Santiago's memoir "You Can Go To Hell and Back" details episodes of mania and depression. She tells Up To Date about her experience and how she's moving forward since receiving treatment.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
